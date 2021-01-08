DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12120 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12120 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 08-Jan-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: TRFGRAN12120 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument Investors DATE: January 08, 2021 The 210-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.19, 2019 by sale to qualified investors on Jun. 12, 2020 with bookbuilding on Jun. 8, 2020 with TRFGRAN12120 ISIN code and TRY 239,295,396 nominal value, is redeemed on 08.01.2021. Board Decision 07.11.2019 Date Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Overseas Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 08.01.2021 Maturity (Day) 210 Sale Type Sale to qualified investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN12120 Nominal Value of Capital Market 239,295,396 Instrument Sold Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 08.01.2021 Payment Date 08.01.2021 Was The Payment Made? Yes In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD Sequence No.: 91129 EQS News ID: 1159463 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1159463&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2021 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)