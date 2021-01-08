DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin 08-Jan-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin DATE: January 08, 2021 Authorized Member Decision Date 03.09.2020 Issue Limit 7,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic As a result of our application to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated September 03,2020, with the letter of approval numbered E-20008792-101.02.01 [42] -205 by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, " The submission of the text of the final terms and conditions to our Institution within five working days following the date of issue, and in case of a difference between the provisions of the draft terms and conditions text and the provisions of the final terms and conditions text, provided that the written statement of your Bank's Board of Directors is submitted to our Institution, stating that these differences do not eliminate the debt instrument qualification to be included in the contribution capital calculation, it has been deemed appropriate to include the funds with the issuance of debt instruments up to 7 billion TL in the Tier-2 capital calculations as of the date of transfer to your Bank records. " the approval is given as above. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD Sequence No.: 91100 EQS News ID: 1159365 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1159365&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

