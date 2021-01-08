Regulatory News:

An addendum to the liquidity agreement has been executed on 20 December 2019 with NATIXIS ODDO BHF in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the AMF (French Market Authority) decision N° 2018- 01 of 2 July 2018 setting up the liquidity agreements for capital securities as normal market practice.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at DECEMBER 31ST 2020

15 462 SEB shares

2 380 757.92 euros

From 30/06/2020 to 31/12/2020, were executed:

Purchase: 240 transactions

Sale: 140 transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were:

Purchase: 14 490 shares and 2 092 047.0€

Sale: 13 714 shares and 1 996 587.0

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the signature date:

8 225 shares

3 043 039.4 euros

