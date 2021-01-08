Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) (FSE: 1ZX) (the "Company" or "Chakana"), is pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets. Inc. ("Noble") has initiated equity research coverage on the Company. The publishing analyst is Mark Reichman, Senior Mining Analyst at Noble.

The Company announced in a news release on November 25, 2020 that it had entered into an equity research agreement with Noble, a Florida corporation. Noble is a FINRA and SEC registered broker dealer.

The full report on Chakana is now available on Channelchek at: https://www.channelchek.com/news-channel/id/yJ08TSm0a8 and is also available on the Company's website at https://www.chakanacopper.com/investors/analyst-coverage/.

About Noble Capital Markets and its Subsidiaries:

In 2018, Noble Financial Group, Inc. launched Channelchek - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. As the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription, Channelchek lists more than 6,000 emerging growth companies alongside growing content, including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news. For more information, visit https://www.channelchek.com.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the high-grade gold-copper-silver Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. The Soledad Project consists of high-grade gold-copper-silver mineralization hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. A total of 33,353 metres of drilling has been completed to-date, testing nine (9) of twenty-three (23) confirmed breccia pipes with more than 92 total targets. Chakana's investors are uniquely positioned as the Soledad Project provides exposure to several metals including copper, gold, and silver. For more information on the Soledad project, please visit the website at www.chakanacopper.com.

