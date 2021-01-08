The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on January 06, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 01 jan 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 817.193,00 817.193,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.691,00 3.691,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Contract for difference 111.168,00 111.168,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Warrant 2.544,00 2.544,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Swap 38.648,00 38.648,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Swap 52.909,00 52.909,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 564.338,00 564.338,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 683.565,00 683.565,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 664.609,00 664.609,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 41,00 41,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.490,00 2.490,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong Limited Physical Delivery Ordinary share 82,00 82,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 254.424,00 254.424,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 99.886,00 99.886,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Swap 65.186,00 65.186,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Warrant 47.154,00 47.154,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 3.012,00 3.011,97 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,15% 0,00% 0,00% 0,47% 2,68% Voting rights 3,15% 0,00% 0,00% 0,47% 2,68%

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=103640