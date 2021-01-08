Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, has announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually between January 11-14, 2021.

A webcast of Heat's presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00 am ET, Monday, January 11, 2021, and will be accessible for 90 days. The webcast can be accessed here and the investor relations section of Heat Biologics' website at https://ir.heatbio.com/ir-calendar.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The Company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or pathogenic antigens. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, HS-130 in Phase 1, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies, including PTX-35 which is enrolling in a Phase 1 trial.

