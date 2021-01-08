Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has approved the first supplement to Veolia Environnement's base prospectus in relation to the 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on January 8, 2021.

The base prospectus (AMF approval number 20-464 on September 17, 2020) and its first supplement (AMF approval number 21-008 on January 8, 2021) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its head office, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005571/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Environnement

Tél.: +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 Fax: +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45

www.veolia.com