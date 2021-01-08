Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - CloudBreak Discovery Corp. ("CloudBreak" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update respecting its proposed transaction with Imperial X plc ("Imperial X") (see the Company's press release dated September 2, 2020). The parties are now contemplating a transaction under which CloudBreak will amalgamate with Howson Ventures Inc. ("Howson") and Cabox Gold Corp. ("Cabox") to form an amalgamated company that will be a subsidiary of Imperial X.

As consideration under the proposed transaction, Imperial X would issue an aggregate of approximately 149,568,502 Imperial X shares pro rata to the CloudBreak shareholders. Accordingly, each CloudBreak shareholder would receive approximately 4.643 Imperial X shares in exchange for each CloudBreak share held. Imperial X would also issue an aggregate of approximately 31,614,118 Imperial X shares to the Howson shareholders and an aggregate of approximately 35,000,000 Imperial X shares to the Cabox shareholders. Following completion of the transaction, as well as other ancillary transactions and financings being pursued by Imperial X, it is anticipated that on closing there would be an aggregate of approximately 316,983,947 Imperial X shares issued and outstanding, of which the former CloudBreak shareholders would hold approximately 47.18%.

The parties are currently conducting mutual due diligence and drafting and negotiating the transaction agreements and UK regulatory filings. CloudBreak will provide further updates respecting the transaction as and when warranted.

About CloudBreak Discovery Corp.

CloudBreak Discovery Corp. is focused on creating shareholder value through acquisition and monetization of prospective and underexplored mineral properties both domestically and internationally. The Company acquires undervalued assets both pre discovery and post discovery then works with 3rd party explorers and developers to advance the assets and build shareholder value.

