Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Announces Warrant Extension

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2021 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDCs") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, announces that the Company proposes to extend the expiry date of 4,095,157 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.50 per share (collectively, the "Warrants").

The Warrants were issued on January 9, 2019 pursuant to a private placement involving the issuance of 4,095,157 units of the Company. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants that remain outstanding from the original expiry date of January 9, 2021 to January 9, 2023.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Warrant expiry date extension is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains information and statements that are considered to be "forward-looking statements" in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Words such as "propose", "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements, which reflect the current expectations of management of the Company, including, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed extension of the expiry date of its May 2018 common share purchase warrants. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions including with respect to the ability of the Company to obtain the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the extension of the warrant expiry date. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of advising investors of the Company's intention to extend the expiry date of its May 2018 warrants and may not be suitable for other purposes. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update forward-looking except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchanges) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

