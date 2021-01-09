Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how trade promotion optimization helped a food supplements company to increase net profit rates by 23%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210109005001/en/

Improving Trade Promotion Spend Effectiveness for a Food Supplements Manufacturing Company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Trade promotion analytics is an important factor in driving sales, building brand equity, and increasing channel partnerships for businesses. Businesses often fail to understand the importance of trade promotion analytics and miss several opportunities to enhance their profit margins. The client is a food supplement manufacturer who was struggling to gauge the effectiveness of their trade promotions. This food supplement manufacturer approached Quantzig to leverage its trade promotion analytics expertise to drive better business outcomes. The solutions offered by Quantzig helped the client to drive significant improvements in profit margins. Request a free pilot project to learn how you can achieve these benefits by collaborating with us.

"Trade promotion analytics helps analyze existing business constraints and conditions, and provides optimal promotion plans, thus allowing the business to better manage trade spends and drive profitability," says a trade promotion analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's Trade Promotion Analytics Engagement: Outcomes, Insights, and Solutions Offered

A food supplements manufacturer based out of the US collaborated with Quantzig to develop and implement a trade promotion optimization strategy that would help them address their existing business challenges and increase sales. The client was struggling with determining metrics for trade promotion effectiveness analytics, and they were looking forward to identifying the factors that were mainly responsible for driving sales.

-Our experts adopted a comprehensive analytics-based approach to help the client tackle their challenges. This engagement's initial stage revolved around a detailed analysis of their existing challenges that later revealed that the client was spending a fortune on trade promotion activities. Based on Quantzig's recommendations, the food supplement manufacturing giant optimized its spending on trade promotion activities. Quantzig's trade promotion effectiveness analytics solutions helped the food supplement manufacturer to achieve the following benefits-

Increased demand for products in retail stores

Improved product visibility and brand awareness

Increased sales and profit margins by 41%

