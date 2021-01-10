Trans Seas USA: Nightingale Chairs Wins City of New York Seating Contract

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Nightingale Exclusive Sales Representative for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, Trans Seas USA is proud to announce that Nightingale has won the City of New York contract for seating for all city agencies for the next 5 years.

Unlike many manufacturers, Nightingale oversees the careful production of all of its chairs. We construct cutting-edge, durable, comfortable products for any work environment, built for the needs of the modern professional. All product components are crafted in North America, and the firm works with top-level designers and engineers throughout the development process to produce the best chairs that both feels and looks luxurious.

Nightingale has long been a successful supplier of high-performance quality seating and New York recognizes this.

Trans Seas USA was awarded theNEW YORK UNIVERSITY (NYU) ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATESand has successfully supplied and delivered over 1,350 WXO Chairs and Stools for their classrooms, lecture rooms, workshops, staff offices and student areas.

Trans Seas USA has become a global leader in building their clients visions by combining access to the highest caliber of experts in both the architectural and design communities, as well as manufacturing and logistics support. In addition to the above, Trans Seas USA has gained and maintained access to reliable sources of quality materials and continue to go above and beyond to support each of their clients at every stage of the building process, from design, delivery and supply, to after-market support.

For nearly 50 years, the rich legacy at Trans Seas USA continues to apply this same tradition till this very day, offering procurement management services applied and proven on each of their prestigious projects.

Some of those successful prestigious projects include: Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Qatar; King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia; Doha Oasis Hotel (7-Star Hotel) in Qatar; The Atlantis Hotel and New Royal Atlantis Hotel & Residences at Palm Jumeriah Dubai, UAE; Sheikh Khalifa Energy Complex of ADNOC Group of Companies in Abu Dhabi, UAE; ADMA-OPCO & ADGAS New HQ in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Sabah Hospital in Kuwait; SIDRA Research & Medical Center in Doha, Qatar; National Museum of Qatar; and are presently working on the New Fairmont Hotel (Katara) at Lusail in Doha, Qatar.



