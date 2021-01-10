Austrian wholesale prices: The annual average of wholesale prices in Austria in 2020 was 4.1% below the previous year's level, as Statistics Austria reports. In December 2020, the index of wholesale prices (WPI 2015) amounted to 103.1 (preliminary value) and thus decreased by 2.7% against December 2019. Compared to November 2020, wholesale prices rose by 1.2%. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (06/01/2021)

