Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

8 January 2021

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at the close of business on 31 December 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 11.11% Gazprom 8.67% Lukoil Holdings 6.93% Norilsk Nickel 6.39% PZU 4.82% Yandex 4.21% Turkiye Garanti Bankasia 4.08% X5 Retail Group 3.97% Novatek 3.83% Magnit 3.58%

The geographic breakdown at the close of business on 31 December 2020 was as follows:

Russia 69.96% Turkey 12.05% Poland 11.25% Greece 3.06% Czechia 2.51% Kuwait 1.09% Cash & Equivalent 0.08%

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

