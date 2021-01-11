Proxy generation power purchase agreements, which were first used with wind projects, manage weather-related risks by settling energy transfers based on a proxy generation index, rather than on actual metered generation. Operational risk shifts from buyer to seller.From pv magazine USA A wonky financing deal is the latest evidence that solar is entering the mainstream among big institutional investors. Lightsource BP has secured what's known as a proxy generation power purchase agreement (pgPPA) with the Capital Solutions unit of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), in partnership with ...

