Riga, Latvia, 2021-01-11 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer period RIG 28.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 BTE1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2020 - Grindeks GRD1R Takeover offer period RIG 22.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB002029A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 15.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 17.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2021 - Baltika BLT1T Extraordinary General TLN 19.01.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Government securities RIG Latvia LVGA013725A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2021 Baltic Technology Ventures Investors event RIG BTE1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.01.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2021 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de