Riga, Latvia, 2021-01-11 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer period RIG 28.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 BTE1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2020 - Grindeks GRD1R Takeover offer period RIG 22.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB002029A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 15.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 17.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2021 - Baltika BLT1T Extraordinary General TLN 19.01.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Government securities RIG Latvia LVGA013725A auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2021 Baltic Technology Ventures Investors event RIG BTE1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.01.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2021 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.