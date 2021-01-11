Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Elfmeter ohne Torwart! Derartige Chancen gibt es nicht oft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923948 ISIN: NL0000302636 Ticker-Symbol: VA3 
Tradegate
08.01.21
16:45 Uhr
21,650 Euro
-0,100
-0,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,55021,85008:05
21,65021,75008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.01.2021 | 08:05
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.: Karl Guha announces he will step down from Van Lanschot Kempen by the end of 2021

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 11 January 2021

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that Karl Guha has resolved to step down from his posts as Chairman of Van Lanschot Kempen's Statutory and Executive Boards by the end of 2021.

Karl Guha: "After eight intense years, I think that it is time for the next generation to take over and guide this great organisation into the future. In 2013, we embarked together on a journey to transform Van Lanschot Kempen into a well-capitalised wealth manager with a clear purpose and view of the future. Our transformation is nearly complete; we are today a leading, fully integrated wealth management house with a robust capital base. This is the right time for both me and the firm to make way for a new chairman."

Frans Blom, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added: "We respect Karl's decision and are exceedingly grateful for his contribution, but it is way too early to say our farewells. His timely announcement should give us scope to find a suitable successor and ensure a smooth transfer."

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com


Elements of this press release contain information about Van Lanschot Kempen NV and/or Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014.

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0160721-c367-4fa6-976f-0568e92d9118)

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.