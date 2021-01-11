Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) announced today the acquisition of the Australian rights to Drontal and Profender product families from Elanco Animal Health.

Vetoquinol has acquired the Drontal and Profender product families, the intellectual property, registrations and other rights from Elanco Animal Health for the Australian market. The Drontal and Profender families of products are spot-on and tablet de-wormer products for cats and dogs.

In August 2020, Vetoquinol acquired the Profender and Drontal product families in the EU and the UK in relation to Elanco's 2020 acquisition of Bayer AG's animal health business. Vetoquinol's acquisition of these product families for Australia has been approved by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Matthieu Frechin, CEO of Vetoquinol, said "We are very pleased to acquire the Drontal and Profender product lines for the Australian market, one of our strategic countries. The acquisition of these strong brands for the Australian market confirms our ambition to become a major global player in the parasiticide segment. Adding these Essentials to our product portfolio in Australia will significantly boost our business in this strategic country."

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has been pursuing a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At June 30th 2020, Vetoquinol employs 2,401 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

