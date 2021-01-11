GROUPE GORGE: Order of nearly EUR 7M for the Engineering and Protection Systems Division



Groupe Gorgé announces having received in the last days of the year 2020 the notification of the most important order of its history in the Fire Protection business. The group has been awarded a contract worth nearly €7M for the study and the implementation of a fire protection system on the largest sprinkler-equipped site in Europe. This service, which will be carried out over two years, consists of the installation of 20,000 sprinklers on 4 buildings. This order is accompanied by maintenance services, which have already been provided on the site for several years, reflecting the significant recurrence of this activity, for which maintenance accounts for nearly 50% of revenue.

This order is part of a particularly dynamic commercial context that will have enabled this activity, which represents nearly €45M in annual sales, to make up for the commercial delay in the first half of the year and finally exceed the level of orders for 2019.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture.

The Group operates in the fields of 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs around 2,000 people in seven countries. The Group reported revenue of €275 million in 2019.

More information is available at www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).





Upcoming releases

• February 25, 2021 (after close of trading): Q4 2020 revenue

• March 16, 2021 (after close of trading): FY 2020 results

• April 28, 2021 (after close of trading): Q1 2021 revenue



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr



Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr



Follow Groupe Gorgé news on: groupe-gorge.com





Disclaimer

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Group's targets. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations about Groupe Gorgé. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. Some of these risk factors are explained in detail in the Universal Registration Document, which may be downloaded from the Groupe Gorgé website (www.groupe-gorge.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares in Groupe Gorgé or its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

