Carmat announced that it has received a CE Mark for its physiologic heart replacement therapy (PHRT) and that the product will be launched in Q221 under the brand name Aeson. The approved indication is a bridge to transplantation therapy (BTT), although over time we expect approval for Aeson as a destination therapy (DT), which will enable commercialisation to a larger number of patients. The initial commercial focus will be on France and Germany, which Carmat estimates to account for 55% of the EU mechanical circulatory support market.

