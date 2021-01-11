Rapid go-live as first trust in Greater Manchester patient diagnostic imaging initiative deploys Sectra solution

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has become the first of eight NHS trusts in the UK to deploy the imaging IT solution from international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B). This follows the announcement of the enterprise imaging contract in October 2020. The go-live is transforming how clinical staff examine crucial patient images. Faster diagnoses for millions of people, new possibilities around AI, and region-wide collaboration are just some of the benefits that will follow.

Elaine Quick, Greater Manchester's PACS implementation lead, said: "I am really impressed with how teams across the trust have worked with our partner Sectra to get this in place quickly whilst simultaneously dealing with the challenges presented by Covid-19 and winter pressures in the NHS. This first go-live is the start of the main journey. We will be able to maximize how our staff work across different trusts and we will be able to connect 15 years' worth of rich data currently isolated in individual trusts."

A new region-wide approach to analyzing x-rays, MRI scans, CT scans, mammography, and an entire range of crucial diagnostic images has started to become reality, now that The Pennine Acute has become the first of eight trusts across Greater Manchester to deploy state-of-the-art medical imaging technology.

Healthcare professionals at the trust have begun using a new enterprise imaging solution to benefit patients only weeks after the Greater Manchester Provider Federation Board signed a landmark contract with Sectra in October 2020. The agreement represents one of the largest imaging initiatives of its kind in the NHS and anywhere in Europe.

This news at Pennine Acute is regarded as the first step in an initiative that will transform the way patients are diagnosed and treated.

The imaging solution (PACS) is used by hospital staff to review patient images digitally. It replaces ageing IT and is already delivering immediate benefits to staff such as being able to view and report on detailed images remotely, including from their homes. In the case of surgical scenarios, 3D orthopaedic tools will allow staff to virtually reconstruct joints prior to procedures. And the system is expected to transform how multidisciplinary teams function.

The biggest wins from the initiative are expected as an accelerated delivery program expands the new PACS and an accompanying multimedia system known as a vendor neutral archive (VNA), both supplied by Sectra, across Greater Manchester.

Once the solution is live and rolled out in more hospitals, clinical staff will be able to instantly access patient images captured at any of the participating NHS trusts in the region. This will support healthcare professionals making decisions at the point of care and help staff carrying out reports used to inform diagnoses.

The program paves the way for better and faster access to scarce expertise and faster diagnoses for 3.2 million people across Greater Manchester at a time of national staff recruitment challenges in specialist disciplines like radiology.

David O'Brien, divisional managing director for imaging, said: "This is an important project for everyone - from frontline staff, through to patients whose care this is ultimately about. Hospitals in Greater Manchester will overcome interorganizational limitations around image sharing and collaboration. Radiology demand has increased massively in recent years and continues to do so. Working as a network will help us to respond to this demand and ensure our professionals' expertise is available for everyone in the region. In the future, the program will allow us to embrace new and emerging tools like artificial intelligence, and in the short term it is allowing radiologists to continue working from home at a crucial time."

Suraj Amonkar, consultant radiologist and PACS clinical lead for Pennine, said: "Radiology is pivotal in patient care management. Sectra provides us with a powerful, thoroughly up-to-date PACS system that has many advanced features that will result in quicker and more accurate diagnostics, and ultimately better patient care. The integrated multidisciplinary team meeting (MDT) module will benefit oncology patients, whilst the teaching features will help train the next generation of radiologists, radiographers and sonographers. It works well with our existing digital patient record systems, and with a zero footprint viewer is easily accessible to clinicians delivering frontline care. We look forward to exploring its huge potential."

The Pennine Acute consists of hospitals in Oldham, Bury, Rochdale and North Manchester. The Oldham, Bury and Rochdale sites are managed along with Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust as the Northern Care Alliance. The North Manchester site is managed as part of the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust Group.

Other hospitals that will benefit as deployment continues at pace over the next year include:

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust (part of the Northern Care Alliance NHS Group)

Stockport NHS Foundation Trust

Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

Jane Rendall, managing director UK and Ireland at Sectra, said: "Greater Manchester is delivering fast on its determination to get modern tools and crucial information to the people that need them. Diagnostic imaging is a crucial part of patient care. For the millions of people covered by this new program, the first steps have been taken in an initiative that will transform the way they are diagnosed and treated."

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/rapid-go-live-as-first-trust-in-greater-manchester-patient-diagnostic-imaging-initiative-deploys-sec,c3265304

The following files are available for download: