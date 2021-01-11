Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) -Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to provide an update on its COVID-19 testing business and announce that the Company has commenced providing COVID-19 testing for Air Canada's ("Air Canada") front-line employees who interact with members of the travelling public. The Company's COVID testing arrangement with Air Canada is being done on an as-needed basis as Datametrex has been selected as one of the testing and travel partners of Air Canada as publicly disclosed by Air Canada in a tweet dated November 22, 2020.

The PCR based COVID-19 testing to be arranged by the Company will be for Air Canada employees including, pilots, pilot trainees, and flight attendants.

"With many companies looking to keep employees safe and healthy and especially with flight crews requiring a negative COVID-19 test to fly, Datametrex is proud to be a solution partner with Air Canada to safely and with confidence keep its flight crews and customers alike protected. Datametrex has provided thousands of PCR based tests to companies and employees over the last seven months and believes that continued testing of the public is the gold standard to protecting everyone and containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus," commented Marshall Gunter, Datametrex's Chief Executive Officer.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter - CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

