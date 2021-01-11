Aberdeen, Scotland and Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd today announced it has completed patient enrolment of the LUCIDITY study (NCT03446001) ahead of schedule, despite delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TauRx is pleased to be presenting its latest trial results at Biotech Showcase 2021 during the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021. LUCIDITY is the only late-stage study targeting the tau pathology of Alzheimer's disease. It aims to confirm hydromethylthionine as the first tau-based disease modifying treatment for Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild-Moderate AD.

If the efficacy of hydromethylthionine is confirmed, it will open up a completely new treatment direction for a devastating disease which has so far defied all efforts to bring it under control.

