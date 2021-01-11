Anzeige
TF Bank AB (publ) publishes prospectus and applies for admission to trading of Tier 2 bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 December 2020, TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Company") announced its successful issue of senior subordinated Tier 2 bonds with ISIN: SE0007783477 in an amount of SEK 100 million (the "Bonds").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, TF Bank has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds at the Corporate Bond List of Nasdaq Stockholm, for which purpose the Company has prepared a listing prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus is available at the Company's website www.tfbankgroup.com and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se. The first day of trading of the Bonds will occur no later than on 12 January 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO och Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 11 January 2021 at 10.00 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-ab--publ--publishes-prospectus-and-applies-for-admission-to-trading-of-tier-2-bonds-on-nasda,c3266011

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3266011/1357725.pdf

Press release PDF

