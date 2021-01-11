The "Yacht Charter Agencies Report Database Europe 2021 Expert Checked Yacht Charter Agencies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This yacht charter market report is quite unique, and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry.
First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that the deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Secondly, the report contents go much further than the usual standardized listing of plain numbers. Each section of the report is thoroughly explained within the context of the actual industry and its common practices.
Therefore, the readers can gain quantitative and qualitative understanding of the yacht charter industry, including the market structure, specificities and dynamics.
As such, this report is a must-have for anyone who is considering entering the yacht charter industry and/or pursuing further developments in it. Indeed, both newcomers and existing players can benefit immensely from the findings of this unique research.
Thirdly, this market report contains actual primary data from a large international research of yacht charter agencies, as well as an extensive content analysis performed on a population of over 970 yacht charter agencies, from which agencies based in Europe were extracted and thoroughly analyzed.
WHAT ARE THE KEY INSIGHTS OF THIS REPORT?
- This report, after presenting the methodology, begins with an industry overview section, which particularly includes an explanation of the major participants in the yacht charter market i.e. the three distinct kinds of companies which dynamically interact in order for the yacht charter market to function. From this section, the role of yacht charter agencies is clearly outlined.
- The next part of that section deals with market concentration and specialization in the yacht charter industry. Survey findings on both of these topics have been presented, along with the relevant conclusions.
- After this, the structure of the yacht charter agencies database has been thoroughly presented and explained, along with all relevant fields and tags.
- Next, the total numbers and key characteristics of yacht charter agencies worldwide have been presented. In this section, the report shows details of various services provided, primary agency shares, online presence status, prevalence of special business models, and of course, the shares of luxury yacht charter agencies.
- The report then goes on to analyze the actual geographical distribution of yacht charter agencies, describing the specific developments in the analyzed region of Europe. Regional characteristics are specifically emphasized and explained.
- When it comes to Europe as a region the important statistical information is presented in the relevant tables and graphs, along with the textual explanation of the key developments and further possibilities.
- This is followed by a detailed agency breakdown for each country. Here the report dives deep into the yacht charter agencies landscape of each country. The actual list of yacht charter agencies (including their names, types, various tags including the services provided, and of course contacts) has been presented.
- After the list, there is an explanation of specific characteristics of yacht charter agencies in the particular country, based on the data from the table as well as from our other research findings which complement the findings in a qualitative manner.
- Furthermore, in some of the countries additional yacht charter brands have been identified. These are also listed in separate sections and their types have been explained, so as to gain an additional view on the yacht charter agencies landscape.
- Towards the end of the report, there is an explanation of the regional development scenarios when it comes to yacht charter agencies, which are particularly useful for contemplating the possible development directions in the nascent markets. Two distinct possible modes of development have been explained.
- Finally, the report is finishing with an overview of possible future business trends and developments of yacht charter agencies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Scope and Methods
4. The Yacht Charter Market
- Yachts and Yacht Charter
- Yacht Charter Market Participants
- Fleet Operators
- Charter Agencies
- Specialization of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Central Booking Systems
- Market Concentration
5. How to Interpret the Agencies Database
- The Structure of Excel Database
- The Structure of the Main Database Sheet
- The Countries of Yacht Charter Agencies
- The Names of Yacht Charter Agencies
- The E-Mail Addresses of Yacht Charter Agencies
- The Primary Yacht Charter Agency Field
- Other Services Fields
- Special Business Models Fields
- The Luxury Only Field
- The Additional Yacht Charter Brands Section
6. Global Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies
- Number of Yacht Charter Agencies Per Region
- Drivers for Yacht Charter Agencies Development
- Further Insights on Yacht Charter Agencies Locations
- Characteristics of Analyzed Yacht Charter Agencies
- Share of Primary Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide
- Share of Yacht Charter Agencies Offering More Services
- Share of Yacht Charter Agencies With Particular Website Status
- Share of Yacht Charter Agencies With Special Models
- Share of Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide
7. Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe
- Number of Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe
- Top European Countries With Yacht Charter Agencies
- Characteristics of Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe
- Primary Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe
- Additional Services of European Yacht Charter Agencies
- European Yacht Charter Agencies With Special Models
- Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe
- Main Websites of Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe
- Additional Websites of Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe
8. Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe by Country
9. Regional Development Scenarios
- Destination Driven Scenario
- Clients Driven Scenario
10. Expected Development Trends of Yacht Charter Agencies
Companies Mentioned
- Boatbureau
- Burgess
- Camper Nicolsons
- Click&Boat
- Cosmos Yachting
- Engel Volkers
- Filovent
- Globesailor
- Sailogy
- Yotha
- Zizooboats
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thf9ye
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005453/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900