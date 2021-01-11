The "Yacht Charter Agencies Report Database Europe 2021 Expert Checked Yacht Charter Agencies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This yacht charter market report is quite unique, and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry.

First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that the deep insider know-how has been in-built.

Secondly, the report contents go much further than the usual standardized listing of plain numbers. Each section of the report is thoroughly explained within the context of the actual industry and its common practices.

Therefore, the readers can gain quantitative and qualitative understanding of the yacht charter industry, including the market structure, specificities and dynamics.

As such, this report is a must-have for anyone who is considering entering the yacht charter industry and/or pursuing further developments in it. Indeed, both newcomers and existing players can benefit immensely from the findings of this unique research.

Thirdly, this market report contains actual primary data from a large international research of yacht charter agencies, as well as an extensive content analysis performed on a population of over 970 yacht charter agencies, from which agencies based in Europe were extracted and thoroughly analyzed.

WHAT ARE THE KEY INSIGHTS OF THIS REPORT?

This report, after presenting the methodology, begins with an industry overview section, which particularly includes an explanation of the major participants in the yacht charter market i.e. the three distinct kinds of companies which dynamically interact in order for the yacht charter market to function. From this section, the role of yacht charter agencies is clearly outlined.

The next part of that section deals with market concentration and specialization in the yacht charter industry. Survey findings on both of these topics have been presented, along with the relevant conclusions.

After this, the structure of the yacht charter agencies database has been thoroughly presented and explained, along with all relevant fields and tags.

Next, the total numbers and key characteristics of yacht charter agencies worldwide have been presented. In this section, the report shows details of various services provided, primary agency shares, online presence status, prevalence of special business models, and of course, the shares of luxury yacht charter agencies.

The report then goes on to analyze the actual geographical distribution of yacht charter agencies, describing the specific developments in the analyzed region of Europe. Regional characteristics are specifically emphasized and explained.

When it comes to Europe as a region the important statistical information is presented in the relevant tables and graphs, along with the textual explanation of the key developments and further possibilities.

This is followed by a detailed agency breakdown for each country. Here the report dives deep into the yacht charter agencies landscape of each country. The actual list of yacht charter agencies (including their names, types, various tags including the services provided, and of course contacts) has been presented.

After the list, there is an explanation of specific characteristics of yacht charter agencies in the particular country, based on the data from the table as well as from our other research findings which complement the findings in a qualitative manner.

Furthermore, in some of the countries additional yacht charter brands have been identified. These are also listed in separate sections and their types have been explained, so as to gain an additional view on the yacht charter agencies landscape.

Towards the end of the report, there is an explanation of the regional development scenarios when it comes to yacht charter agencies, which are particularly useful for contemplating the possible development directions in the nascent markets. Two distinct possible modes of development have been explained.

Finally, the report is finishing with an overview of possible future business trends and developments of yacht charter agencies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Scope and Methods

4. The Yacht Charter Market

Yachts and Yacht Charter

Yacht Charter Market Participants

Fleet Operators

Charter Agencies

Specialization of Yacht Charter Agencies

Central Booking Systems

Market Concentration

5. How to Interpret the Agencies Database

The Structure of Excel Database

The Structure of the Main Database Sheet

The Countries of Yacht Charter Agencies

The Names of Yacht Charter Agencies

The E-Mail Addresses of Yacht Charter Agencies

The Primary Yacht Charter Agency Field

Other Services Fields

Special Business Models Fields

The Luxury Only Field

The Additional Yacht Charter Brands Section

6. Global Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies

Number of Yacht Charter Agencies Per Region

Drivers for Yacht Charter Agencies Development

Further Insights on Yacht Charter Agencies Locations

Characteristics of Analyzed Yacht Charter Agencies

Share of Primary Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide

Share of Yacht Charter Agencies Offering More Services

Share of Yacht Charter Agencies With Particular Website Status

Share of Yacht Charter Agencies With Special Models

Share of Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide

7. Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

Number of Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

Top European Countries With Yacht Charter Agencies

Characteristics of Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

Primary Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

Additional Services of European Yacht Charter Agencies

European Yacht Charter Agencies With Special Models

Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

Main Websites of Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

Additional Websites of Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

8. Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe by Country

9. Regional Development Scenarios

Destination Driven Scenario

Clients Driven Scenario

10. Expected Development Trends of Yacht Charter Agencies

Companies Mentioned

Boatbureau

Burgess

Camper Nicolsons

Click&Boat

Cosmos Yachting

Engel Volkers

Filovent

Globesailor

Sailogy

Yotha

Zizooboats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thf9ye

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005453/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900