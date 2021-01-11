The battery will serve the industrial precinct of Newcastle in the Australian state of New South Wales. It will not be directly linked to solar or wind generation but will be intended to charge and discharge directly from the grid in response to disturbances or market signals.From pv magazine Australia A joint venture between Australian companies Edify Energy and Precinct Capital has lodged a development application with Newcastle City Council to build a utility scale battery on 0.6 hectares of land within the Steel River Estate industrial area, on the South Channel bank of the Hunter River, in ...

