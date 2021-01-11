InMed Pharmaceuticals has now announced top-line results from both the 755-101-HV and 755-102-HV Phase I trials. Trial 755-101-HV was conducted in 22 healthy adult volunteers with intact skin, while 755-102-HV was conducted in eight healthy volunteers with small wounds. Both trials indicated that INM-755 was safe and well tolerated. There were no systemic or serious adverse effects, nor were there any adverse event-related withdrawals. Additionally, systemic drug concentrations were very low, which is desirable in a topical therapy.

