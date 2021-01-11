BERLIN, January 11 (WNM/Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research/Artur Krutsch) - Suppose someone were to program an AI system with intelligence superior to that of humans, so it could learn independently. Connected to the Internet, the AI may have access to all the data of humanity. It could replace all existing programs and take control all machines online worldwide. Would this produce a utopia or a dystopia? Would the AI cure cancer, bring about world peace, and prevent a climate disaster? ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...