WKN: A2P8AS ISIN: CA4576375022 Ticker-Symbol: MWG 
11.01.2021 | 11:32
Edison Investment Research Limited: InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM): INM-755 Phase I Complete, on to Phase II

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / InMed Pharmaceuticals has now announced top-line results from both the 755-101-HV and 755-102-HV Phase I trials. Trial 755-101-HV was conducted in 22 healthy adult volunteers with intact skin, while 755-102-HV was conducted in eight healthy volunteers with small wounds. Both trials indicated that INM-755 was safe and well tolerated. There were no systemic or serious adverse effects, nor were there any adverse event-related withdrawals. Additionally, systemic drug concentrations were very low, which is desirable in a topical therapy.

We have adjusted our valuation to US$233m (C$296m) or US$33.34 (C$42.35) per basic share from C$256m or C$1.49 per basic share. The total valuation rose due to increasing the probability of success for INM-755 to 10% from 7.5% following the positive Phase I data, rolling forward our NPVs and higher net cash following a Nasdaq offering. The per-share value increased following a one-for-33 share consolidation completed on 30 June.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027
Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036
healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623768/InMed-Pharmaceuticals-INM-INM-755-Phase-I-Complete-on-to-Phase-II

