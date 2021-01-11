Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140ML ISIN: JE00BYSS4X48 Ticker-Symbol: 038 
Tradegate
11.01.21
11:53 Uhr
139,25 Euro
-0,10
-0,07 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOCURE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOCURE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,80140,0513:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOCURE
NOVOCURE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVOCURE LIMITED139,25-0,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.