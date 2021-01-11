

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?



In the Green



1. TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) is up over 54% at $1.79 in pre-market trading Monday, adding to Friday's gain of 28%, on no news. The company's flagship product is Senhance System, an FDA-cleared abdominal robotic surgery platform. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, revenue is expected to be approximately $1.1 million and for the full year, revenue is expected to be approximately $3.0 to $3.2 million. The company is slated to make presentations at two upcoming virtual investor conferences on January 11 & January 14.



2. Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is up nearly 43% at $0.69 in pre-market trading as it gears up to begin commercialization of its TRUFORMA point-of-care diagnostic platform on March 30, 2021. The TRUFORMA diagnostic device, which is smaller than a desktop printer, has been designed to provide highly sensitive, species-optimized initial assays for the diagnosis of thyroid disease in dogs and cats, and adrenal disease in dogs.



3. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) is up over 59% at $2.15 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company has a couple of catalysts to watch out for this year. Additional results from an ongoing phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer receiving topotecan are expected in first quarter 2021; A phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving first-line carboplatin doublet chemotherapy is expected to be initiated in second quarter 2021, with initial results anticipated in fourth quarter 2021.



4. Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is up more than 21% at $1.10 in pre-market trading today, adding to Friday's gain of 37%, on no news. This commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference taking place virtually January 11-14, 2021.



5. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is up nearly 27% at $5.97 in pre-market hours Monday, as it kicked-off its 5-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, starting today. The presentations will cover applications of optical genome mapping (OGM) with Saphyr, the company's research use only platform. It is used to detect ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation in genes that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.



6. PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) is up over 34% at $1.77 in pre-market hours, adding to Friday's gain of 72%. This biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials is all set to make a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect Conference today.



7. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is up over 15% at $4.60 in pre-market hours Monday, adding to Friday's gain of 49%. The company markets Mytesi (crofelemer), an FDA-approved product, for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. It is also planning to explore the potential of the drug in a 'long-hauler' COVID-19 recovery patient population in Europe.



8. Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is up 22% at $1.15 in pre-market hours Monday as it gears up to make a presentation at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference today. The company's lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which was recently cleared by the FDA to move into a Phase 1B/2 clinical trial in the US for patients with soft tissue sarcoma that has metastasized to the lungs after first-line therapy.



9. IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is up over 9% at $14.38 in pre-market hours today on no news. Last week, the company reported results from its Phase 2a clinical trial of IMR-687 in adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), which suggested that higher doses of IMR-687 may have novel anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular benefits in sickle cell disease. Updates from the phase IIa open label extension trial evaluating IMR-687 in patients with sickle cell disease are expected this quarter.



10. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is up over 3% at $2.78 in pre-market trading Monday. A formal notification from The NASDAQ Stock Market was received on Friday that the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price rule. The company's partner Bharat Biotech secured emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in India as recently as January 3, 2021. Covaxin is currently in phase III trials in India. Last month, Ocugen appointed a vaccine scientific advisory board comprised of leading academic and industry experts in the vaccine field to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval of Covaxin in the U.S.



In the Red



1. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is down 10% at $10.44 in pre-market trading Monday, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The stock was up over 104% at $11.64 on Friday, on news of the company's Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit being listed by the FDA as one of only two tests marketed under the Emergency Use Authorization that are potentially able to identify certain SARS-CoV-2 mutations, including a mutation found in the U.K. variant of SARS-CoV-2.



2. CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is down 6% at $101 in pre-market hours today, erasing the gains made on Friday. The company inked a collaboration and services agreement with Bayer last week. As per the deal, Bayer will support CureVac in numerous areas, including development and supply of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV. The vaccine candidate moved into a global pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial last month.



