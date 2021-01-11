VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA"), a leading supplier of enhanced display solutions, today announced that Jürgen Eichner, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Daniel Jürgens, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Central European Time 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.via-optronics.com.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications as well as demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, and optical bonding and metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions that are built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

