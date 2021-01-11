The use of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells as backup power generation in solar microgrids could drive down costs and improve efficiency, according to an international group of researchers. They have proposed a new energy management system that could be ideal for hybrid solar-hydrogen microgrids in remote locations.An international research team has developed a new energy management strategy to help manage oversupply in remote solar microgrids that rely on hydrogen fuel cells for backup power generation. They demonstrated the model through the Transient System simulation program (TRNSYS) ...

