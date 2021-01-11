Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Besra Gold Inc. ("Besra" or the "Company"), announces that on January 4, 2021, Ms. Jocelyn Bennett has resigned from the board of the Company. Ms. Bennett is a Swiss fiduciary and Director of Pangaea Holdings Limited, who has served on the Besra board since November 2016. She was instrumental in injecting significant new finance into the Company, thereby enabling the Company to refocus efforts on rebuilding shareholder value, based on the world-class Bau project in East Malaysia. The directors and executive thank her for her valuable insight and counsel during her term.

Besra is undergoing a reorganization of the Company as outlined in the Supplement to the Management Information Circular, dated November 10, 2020, and filed on SEDAR. Pangaea Holdings Limited remains supportive of the Company, and, upon closing of the proposed Reorganization, will be a significant shareholder of Besra.

For further information: John Seton, Chief Executive Officer, E: john@besra.com, Meghan Lewis, Head, Corporate Development, E: meghan.lewis@besra.com

Besra:www.besra.com

James W. Hamilton

Investor Relations Services

Phone: +1-416-471-4494

Email: jim@besra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71702