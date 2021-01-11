Plunging regional solar tariffs reportedly prompted attempted renegotiations of agreed solar power prices with the result the kingdom made no progress towards its renewable energy goals in 2020.Analytics company Globaldata has reported Saudi Arabia made no progress towards its ambitious renewable energy targets last year, as a result of a desire to tap ever cheaper solar power prices. The London-based data company said the kingdom had failed to commission any of the 1,040 MW of solar expected last year under its National Renewable Energy Program. Globaldata on Thursday cited the example of a 1,090 ...

