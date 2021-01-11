Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Announces Its First Dividend Record and Payment Dates

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST DIVIDEND

RECORD AND PAYMENT DATES

George Town, January 11, 2021 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that its first dividend will be paid on February 5, 2021 (the "Payment Date") to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2021 (the "Record Date").

Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: "The progress we have made across our business over recent years is bearing fruit as we have created a compelling investment proposition which is now augmented through the initiation of our first dividend.

Following a strong performance in Q4-2020, this first dividend payment coincides with Endeavour having achieved its strategic goal of reaching a net cash position by year-end. Our goal now is to quickly build a net cash position of US$250 million, at which point we would be well positioned to enhance our shareholder return program."

On November 12, 2020, Endeavour announced its first dividend of US$60 million for the 2020 fiscal year. This first dividend equates to US$0.37 per ordinary share and represents a 1.6% yield based on Endeavour's closing price on November 11, 2020.

Endeavour's first dividend sets the path to a sustainable dividend policy, based on its capital allocation framework and its strategy of maximizing long term shareholder value. Following the payment of this first dividend, the Board of Directors expects to declare future dividends on a semi-annual basis, with the goal of maintaining a similar dividend yield until it has reached a targeted net cash position of US$250 million. Once that target is reached, the Company would be well positioned to re-assess its capital allocation priorities, which may include augmenting its shareholder return program.

The dividend will be paid to holders of ordinary shares in Canadian Dollars based on the prevailing USD:CAD exchange rate at the time of payment. This dividend does not qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The tax consequences of the dividend will be dependent on the particular circumstances of a shareholder. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors in this regard.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in Côte d'Ivoire, four mines (Houndé, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.

As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com .

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's future cash position, plans of possibly increasing its shareholder return program, the implementation of a sustainable dividend policy and the payment of future dividends.

The declaration and payment of future dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be subject to the determination of the Company's Board of Directors, in its sole and absolute discretion.

