Unchained Labs sticks it to viruses, launches new mRNA vaccine application on Stunner!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting researchers the right tool for the job, launched its new mRNA vaccine application on Stunner today. Stunner is the only platform that can simultaneously quantify the total amount of mRNA and measure the size distribution of lipid nanoparticles - two critical qualities of these novel vaccines.

Stunner's super short pathlength for UV/Vis and DLS makes it the perfect tool for measuring both the mRNA concentration and the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) size in these typically cloudy samples. It gets it done straight up, with no dilutions, completely label-free and can crank through 96 samples in an hour using only 2 µL of these very precious samples.

"LNPs need to be just the right size to deliver mRNA for a solid immune response," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Researchers working on these challenging molecules are in urgent need of better analytical tools that can keep up with their crazy pace. Stunner is the accurate, hassle-free, high-throughput quantification and sizing platform they've been thirsting for."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

925.587.9806

