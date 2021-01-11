Cinemo to present a range of transformative technologies designed to create an individualized platform central to the connected car.

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, has announced its participation at the virtual CES event to be held between January 11 to 14, 2021.

CES is one of the world's most prominent technology gatherings, and Cinemo is proud to be active in highlighting breakthrough technologies and innovations. Cinemo will showcase advanced software solutions powered by a range of in-vehicle technologies such as Widevine digital rights management, and hardware optimized low-latency AV streaming and playback.

Cinemo is changing the face of the automotive entertainment experienceleveraging the adoption of 5G connectivity and meeting increased consumer demand for movies, video and games in-car. "We create solutions that transform the car to be the ultimate entertainment platform," said Ivan Dimkovic, Co-Founder of Cinemo, "Developing for the car can present unique technical challenges, making us even more excited to provide advanced solutions to the automotive industry. We are delighted to actively participate in the virtual CES 2021 event and look forward to meeting industry leaders and our valued partners".

Visit Cinemo's Virtual Booth at CES https://digital.ces.tech/home

