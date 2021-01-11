AIM Biotech is participating in Biotech Showcase 2021, where CEO Jim McGorry will share the Company's plan to commercialize its organ-on-a-chip product line and contract research services. Registered attendees may access recorded company presentations prior to the event, schedule direct meetings and engage in Q&A with management.

Key Takeaways:

CEO Jim McGorry will share the company's plan to expand its organ-on-a-chip business.

The company sells its chips directly to researchers and as a service to drug discovery organizations.

AIM's organ-on-a-chip helps researchers generate more predictive human data data for drug discovery and development.

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

ABOUT AIM BIOTECH

AIM Biotech's platform and world-class lab services let drug researchers get more relevant, human-focused data at every stage of development. That means more informed decisions and less wasted time. Streamline your workflow. Rethink how you look at life sciences. It's time to add the human element.

