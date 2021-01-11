Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark") is glad to announce Alfred Berkeley as a new member of the BioMark's Advisory team, as he will be providing strategic and financial advice to help expand the company's commercialization effort in the U.S.

Mr. Rashid Ahmed Bux, CEO and President of BioMark Diagnostics says: "We are extremely proud and honored to have Mr. Berkeley join our advisory group at this moment. Mr. Berkeley brings years of experience and a deep knowledge of both financial and business development activities in the U.S. His past support and continued counsel are greatly appreciated, and his extensive experience and connections will be invaluable as BioMark moves to make a committed effort to instigate commercialization and expand its clinical research collaborations in the U.S."

BioMark's board and shareholders welcome Mr. Berkeley and look forward to his professional contribution to building BioMark into a stronger international entity with an operating base in North America.

About Alfred Rives Berkeley III

Mr. Alfred Rives Berkeley, III, has over 40 years of experience in the financial industry, and currently serves as the Chairman at Princeton Capital Management, Inc., since January 2013, a position he previously held from 1996 to 2006. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Noxilizer, Inc., and has been a Director of RealPage, Inc since 2003. He is also a member of the Board of Visitors of the School of Medicine of the University of Maryland and has served as a Trustee of the Johns Hopkins University, the Nature Conservancy, and the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute.

Mr Berkeley started his career by joining Alex Brown & Sons in 1972 as a Research Analyst, and became General Partner there in 1983, Head of Information Services in 1985, moved on to the Merger and Acquisition department in 1987, and became Managing Director and Senior Banker in the Corporate Finance. Between 1996 and 2000, Mr. Berkeley was President of the NASDAQ Stock Market, Inc., after which he was named Vice-Chairman until 2003.

Mr. Berkeley has also served as a member of numerous government advisory panels including The President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council and the Monetary Authority of Singapore's International Advisory Council. He was appointed to the National Infrastructure Assurance Council by President George W. Bush.

He has also been a Director of a number of public and private companies, institutions, and non-profit organizations including Policy Management Systems, Comshare, Cognos, ACI Worldwide, Edgar Online, Noxilizer, Inc., Security First Corp., Gentag, Inc., ViiNet, Inc., Differential Dynamics, Inc., The Nature Conservancy, WebEx Communication, Inc., Policy Management Systems Corporation, The World Economic Forum USA, and Johns Hopkins University.

Mr. Berkeley has served as Captain in the US Air Force from 1968 to 1972 and officer in the US Air Force Reserve and earned his M.B.A. from the Wharton School and a BA in English from the University of Virginia.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions, which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment for cancer early and cost effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark Diagnostics is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website www.thecse.ca.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

604-448-7825

info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71707