Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company") , a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mr. Scott Keeney, to serve as a media advisor.

In his role, Mr. Keeney will work directly with the CEO of the Company, Timothy Ko, to develop multimedia campaigns and experiences specifically designed to define Entheon's role in the emerging psychedelic drug industry. Mr. Kenney is a long-established influencer and identifier of trends whose ability to reach broad audiences and access some of the top names in the entertainment industry, will positively contribute to building the Company's brand and establishing itself in the emerging fields of psychedelic medicine and addiction treatment. Furthermore, Entheon seeks to utilize Mr. Keeney's experience in technology and platform building to explore the creation of media experiences for the purposes of enhancing and supporting psychedelic-assisted therapy patients.

Scott Keeney, better known by his stage name DJ Skee, is an American artist, television host, radio personality, philanthropist and entrepreneur. DJ Skee has been behind marketing campaigns and promotions for T-Mobile, Daimler-Chrysler, Google, Nike, and more; has worked with most major record labels; is a well-recognized thought leader in a multitude of industries; and has contributed to publications and platforms including TechCrunch, Re/Code, Billboard, Inc, Forbes, and more. In June 2015, DJ Skee launched Dash Radio, which has become one of the biggest, all original, digital radio broadcast networks in the world. Dash has 75+ stations powered by brands, artists, and celebrities.

"I am thrilled to be working with DJ Skee, who over the course of many years, has cultivated the ideal media presence for Entheon's present and future needs," said Timothy Ko. "The skills and contacts Mr. Keeney has cultivated in traditional media, and in the development of new media platforms, present an incredible opportunity to examine the creation of educational content, as well as immersive multimedia content to aid the patient experience."

Scott Keeney remarked, "I am very excited to be working alongside Entheon Biomedical and to have the opportunity to create compelling on-brand content and help drive awareness of the company across Dash Radio's diverse platform."

In addition, the Company announces that it has closed a 2nd tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing for additional proceeds of CAD $40,140.75 (the "Placement").

The Company has allotted and issued 53,521 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two (2) years at a price of CAD $1.00 per share, subject to accelerated expiry.

In the event that, after four months and one day from issuance, the Company's common shares trade at a closing price at or greater than $1.50 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Placement towards the advancement of clinical trials and general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Timothy Ko, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Joseph Cullen, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (778) 919-8615

joe@entheonbiomedical.com

https://entheonbiomedical.com/

For media inquiries, please contact Crystal Quast at:

Bullseye Corporate

Crystal Quast

Telephone: +1 (647) 529-6364

Quast@BullseyeCorporate.com

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to an advisory agreement and partnership between the Company and Mr. Scott Keeney (aka DJ Skee). The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise further capital and the Company's ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71714