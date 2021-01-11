Oakland, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - The Magic Mushroom Company (OTCP Pink: MINE) specializing in growing, research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, announced today that Paul Hoonjan has been appointed as its new President.

Hoonjan brings extensive experience, notably in the development and management of strategic opportunities, corporate alliances and bringing therapeutic products to market.

"For almost 6 years, Hoonjan has overseen Cannabis and Mushroom development in Runaway Bay, Jamaica managing international client base. Hoonjan's expertise in shipping, contracting, negotiating, labor development, and building supply lines will reinforce Minerco's leadership in the emerging market.

"Research trials involving psilocybin require a unique focus in healthcare. Minerco's strategy is to develop strains focused on mental healing as well as combining supplements to assist in the natural care space makes this appointment a unique balance of traditional Medicine and many Jamaican remedy's will give MINE an opportunity to show the world Jamaica's ancient supplements.

"Paul Hoonjan is a phenomenal addition to our business Model. His background in Health and Wellness rounds out our edges for global growth. We welcome him on board. In addition we look forward to completing the process with OTC markets to become pink current and provide more transparency to our Shareholders.," says Minerco CEO Julius Jenge.

About Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE)

Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE), was recently acquired by a psilocybin research and investment firm and is emerging as the world's first publicly traded company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms.

