Scope Technologies, Inc.: Scope Technologies Adds Nearmap Imagery Technology and Waste Factor Calculations to Aerial Measurement Reports Giving Contractors a More Comprehensive Customer Experience

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 /? Scope Technologies, Inc. has announced today two significant upgrades to their aerial measurement reports. Scope Technologies will now use leading aerial imagery company Nearmap as their primary image provider, offering Scope customers a clearer and easier-to-read image display. The company has also added a waste factor table to their RoofScope, RoofScopeX, GutterScope, SidingScope, and PaintScope products to take the task of calculating waste off the hands of the contractor. Scope Technologies' aerial measurement reports are revered by the roofing and exterior construction industry for their simplistic, user-friendly report design and with the addition of these new features, Scope Technologies will continue to move in the direction of an even more seamless customer experience.

In place of the past design, RoofScope reports now feature a high-resolution, 2.3" per pixel, single overhead Nearmap image that will have a number of advantages for the customer, the Scope Technologies CAD technicians, and our AI. The switch to Nearmap as it's primary Image technology will make it easier for customers to better identify roof vents, pipe jacks, heater caps, skylights, satellite dishes, solar panels, and other miscellaneous equipment to gain a more detailed and precise visual of the property being calculated. Customers will now have the benefit of identifying different roofing materials like asphalt shingles, clay tiles, or corrugated metal, as well as any potential hazards such as low hanging trees or telephone wires. The higher image quality will also help to spec the construction site for truck parking, dumpster, and ladder placement ensuring operational excellence and safety. With annual surveys of every major US city, some up to 3x per year, customers can guarantee they are seeing the most up-to-date imagery available.

With Nearmap Imagery, Scope Technologies' CAD technicians are able to more accurately draw the edges and folds of roofs which further supports the company's dedication to their industry only 95% accuracy guarantee. Nearmap imagery also provides Scope Technologies with added coverage in the U.S. and Canada. With 430 suburban areas covered within the U.S., including 71% of the population, Nearmap imagery has allowed Scope Technologies to expand their business opportunities much farther across the map.

In response to recent customer feedback, Scope Technologies' RoofScope, RoofScopeX, GutterScope, SidingScope, and PaintScope products now feature a waste factor table in an effort to help customers avoid miscalculations and maximize their profits. While the existing project totals table provides the customer with the tear-off calculations, the waste factor table will display the install calculations in 1% increments for the roof, gutter, siding, or paint totals. On a RoofScope, for example, the 1% increment lets the contractor dial in their shingle installation for each unique project so they can get the most out of each job.

"We are excited to take our Nearmap partnership to the next level as they continue to lead the industry with the strongest geospatial imagery in the U.S. & Canada. Our job is to continue to innovate and create the most accurate data in the industry for our clients. Both of these enhancements will continue to drive more profits for our clients, and that is our passion, say's Jerod Raisch, CEO of Scope Technologies."

These report updates come after Scope's recent advancements to their flagship residential product, RoofScope, which is now guaranteed to be delivered in 12 hours or less. Scope Technologies is committed to being the industry leader in building envelope measurement reports; and with the addition of making Nearmap image technology their primary partner and waste factor table calculation, they are able to continue to exceed industry standards and solidify their spot as the most contractor-focused building envelope measurement provider.

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies has provided outstanding aerial and blueprint measurement reports since 2014. Founded by a construction industry veteran, Scope Technologies has been a leading provider of building envelope measurement reports and estimating software to aid contractors in saving time, landing more jobs, and increasing annual revenues. The company's large data sets allow for rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, giving the company the ability to continue to drive advancements in its current products and develop new disruptive products for its clients in the construction and insurance industries. Visit https://myscopetech.com/ for more information.

About Nearmap

Nearmap brings the real world to you. Nearmap delivers high-resolution aerial imagery as a service to businesses across the world, powered by industry-leading geospatial mapping technology. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in North America and Australia multiple times each year, making fresh content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration.

Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights-enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations, and robust bottom lines.

Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the ten largest aerial survey companies in the world by annual data collection volume and is publicly listed in the ASX 200. For more information, visit https://www.nearmap.com/us/en.

