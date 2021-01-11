Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognize Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

Taoglas and LvLogics announced today that they have been selected as a winner of the "Smart Agriculture Solution of the Year" award in the 5th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Taoglas partnered with LvLogics to provide an industry-first, self-cleaning silo monitoring IoT solution for farmers, wood-pellet and biomass users. Taoglas is providing critical IoT infrastructure and technologies to enable the LvLogics monitoring solution, which provides accurate and reliable silo levels as-a-service to farmers, distributors and manufacturers of animal feeds, wood-pellets or any solids or semi-solids. The patented solution enables low-cost sensors to be used in dusty environments and solves the issue of work-force safety, constant maintenance, manual workflows and unreliability due to dust in an aggressive environment.

With the Taoglas and LvLogics solution, each silo monitoring customer has secure access to a unique platform that presents the data in an easy-to-understand format. Using the Taoglas EDGE() IoT hardware enables a cost-effective short and long range wireless platform for IoT. Combined with Taoglas EDGE Insights, this provides a scalable end-to-end solution for easy control, maintenance and secure management of many different connected devices, systems, instruments and appliances. The innovative solution utilizes a smart sensor in the silo that continuously measures the amount of stock remaining in the bin. Users can view the measurement from any device or receive an email alert when the level reaches a set threshold.

"Using advanced smart sensor technology in the silo is providing a 'breakthrough' solution in the agriculture industry that presents billions of dollars in potential savings," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "The Taoglas EDGE IoT platform serves as an effective, fast and easy-to-use wireless platform for IoT, and this combined LvLogics solution is a powerful innovation. We are proud to award Taoglas and LvLogics with our 'Smart Agriculture Solution of the Year' award as their work is both critically important and incredibly unique, and we are thrilled to recognize their tremendous achievement."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"The traditional way of measuring volumes in silos is using load cells, radar, guided radar or capacitive measurement, all of which are expensive and inaccurate," said Adrian Burns, President IoT Solutions Division, Taoglas. "These traditional methods of monitoring feed usually cost 6-8 times more than this new IoT solution as well as being difficult to install. This solution enables real-time, flexible, low-maintenance measurement capabilities for end users with an instant ROI, and we are proud to receive this industry recognition from IoT Breakthrough."

"LvLogics is honoured to receive this prestigious award, which showcases the top companies, technologies and products in the IoT market today," said Barry Finnegan, CEO and Co-Founder, LvLogics. "LvLogics and Taoglas worked together to develop and deploy this market-first, connected low-cost sensor offering, which enables real-time, flexible, low-maintenance measurement capabilities for users, with a very fast ROI."

Additionally, the sensor contains a self- cleaning mechanism with no moving parts which, combined with the Taoglas EDGE IoT platform, allows for years of maintenance-free service and provides real-time automation and insights.

See here for a demonstration of the monitoring platform or visit https://lvlogics.com/ for details on the self-cleaning smart sensor. For more information regarding the Taoglas EDGE IoT hardware and software platform, visit https://www.taoglas.com/iot-solutions/. To read the case study, visit https://www.taoglas.com/silo-monitoring-with-smart-sensor-iot-solution/.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

About LvLogics

LvLogics provides affordable solids monitoring solutions to the global market, by using the innovative, world first, sensor cleaning technology it has developed. It is focused on providing reliable remote levels, humidity and temperature data, at a cost- effective price point for all sorts of solids monitoring, including monitoring animal feed, biomass/pellets, bottle banks and pallets. LvLogics enables customers to solve problems that may have previously been out of reach due to cost or complexity. These solutions are deployed in many countries with global partners who provide support and customer care.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

