R2 Recycling Explains the Benefits of Electronics Recycling

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Everyone is being urged to take small steps toward "going green". It is mutually agreed upon that we can go a long way toward ensuring a brighter future for our planet by doing little things to improve our environment. R2 Recycling & its nationwide network of R2-certified recyclers have been at the forefront of recycling & data destruction done the right way for two decades, and a spokesperson elaborated on the importance of taking your end-of-life equipment to a specialized electronics recycler.

The proper recycling of electronics at an authorized recycler (like one that uses partners that follow the R2 standard, such as R2 Recycling) goes a long way toward achieving good stewardship of our surroundings. Bringing such items to a landfill (in addition to being illegal in most jurisdictions) can do serious, potentially irreparable harm to the environment. Let's go into the reasons why recycling technology properly is beneficial to all of us.

1. Protecting Sensitive Information

If there's anything the last several years should have taught us, it's that data breaches pose a serious threat to the financial well being & reputations of individuals and companies alike. If the aforementioned warning about the damage that improper disposal of electronic waste can cause wasn't enough, this should be all the reason anyone would need to take your material to an experienced recycler like R2 Recycling. They bring the strength in numbers from working with a network of nationwide R2-certified recyclers, along with the assurance that no sensitive data that enters their facility will ever end up in the wrong hands.

2. Protecting The Environment

Electronic waste recycling will ultimately improve all of our lives through its reduction in the likelihood of toxic elements spreading into soil & waterways: a good chunk of the metal found in U.S. landfills come from household electronics. Furthermore, a facility that works with a coalition of R2 standard followers like R2 Recycling puts effort toward refurbishing these items for future use in new or repurposed items, thereby reducing the need to search for additional resources.

3. Responsible Electronics Recycling: It's The Law!

The importance of proper data destruction extends right down to laws on the books. When you recycle any device that stores information, you are not only protecting your own personal & financial information, but you are doing the same for your contacts on a business & personal level. R2 Recycling and its coalition of nationwide R2-certified recyclers will give you reassurance that you are doing the right thing and following the laws on information privacy. If you operate a business, your customers will appreciate you for keeping their best interests in mind.

4. Ushering In More Contemporary Eco-Friendly Electronics

Last but not least, recycling those old computers, printers & televisions will provide you with the room for more modern, new & improved electronics. So you can enjoy all the benefits that come with owning new electronics, and they will come in a more portable, ecological friendly form.

Taking simple steps like this will leave us with cleaner, more sustainable surroundings for generations to come. R2 Recycling and their network of R2-certified recyclers are available nationwide and will be there for you when you need them. For more information, call R2 Recycling at (866) 509-7267 or go to http://www.r2-recycling.com.

About R2 Recycling

R2 Recycling is a premier computer and electronics recycler that provides solutions for towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities. The recycler serves clients nationwide.

