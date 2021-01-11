Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, the world's leading music content promotion and discovery platform, announces the completion of a major upgrade to the Play MPE® mobile apps.

Updates include:

Offline streaming

Push mobile notifications

Notification preference settings

Advanced song search capabilities

Passwordless login

"The Play MPE® mobile apps are another key differentiator for the Play MPE® platform." said Fred Vandenberg, CEO. "In an increasingly mobile commercial environment, the mobile notifications and offline music streaming capabilities now offered by Play MPE® are invaluable features not offered by competing services. Play MPE® continues to be the world's best music industry collaboration platform and these latest updates will further assist in market expansion."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

