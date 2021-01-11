Renforth Resources Inc.: Parbec Assays 13m of 1.72 g/t Au in the Sediments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with the most recent assays, including 13m of 1.72 g/t Au, from our Fall 2020 9,644m drill program at Parbec, designed to add ounces to our NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Open Pit Constrained Gold Deposit, adjacent to, and on strike of, the Canadian Malartic Mine, Canada's largest gold mine, currently operating as an open pit. Today's press release brings to 5 the drillholes reported on, out of 27 drilled in the program. Highlights for PAR-20-103, PAR-20-104A and PAR-20-104, each of which intersected gold, as did each of the prior 40 holes drilled by Renforth at Parbec, are as follows;

PAR-20-103 Highlights

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t PAR-20-103* 7.2 13 5.8 1.23 Including* 8.2 9.5 1.3 4.43 PAR-20-103* 62.75 63.3 0.55 2.32 PAR-20-103 131.3 135.3 4 1.8 *Previously press released Dec. 16 2020



PAR-20-104A Highlights

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t PAR-20-104A 25.5 31.5 6 1.25 PAR-20-104A 53 66 13 1.72



PAR-20-104 Highlights

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t PAR-20-104 25.5 27 1.5 0.6 PAR-20-104 62.5 66 3.5 0.7 PAR-20-104 76.5 78 1.5 0.79 PAR-20-104 352.7 354 1.3 0.62 PAR-20-104 434.4 436.5 2.1 0.5 PAR-20-104 448 451.6 3.6 1.63 PAR-20-104 448 450.1 2.1 2.17



"Parbec continues to deliver gold assays, I worry that our press releases are repetitive, but then I figure that this sort of repetitive press release, more gold assays at Parbec, cannot possibly be a bad thing. We look forward to resuming work splitting samples for the 7 holes not yet sent to the lab, then getting the drill turning on the balance of our 15,000m program at Parbec, in the very near future," states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Interpretation of Results

PAR-20-104A and PAR-20-104 were drilled from the same collar location.

PAR-20-201A was terminated at 66m, we now know within mineralization, as blocky ground had caused the hole to shallow and deflect from the planned dip and azimuth. For the entire length of the terminated hole the core consists of sediments, consistently along almost the entire 66m is the logging of quartz/albite/carbonate veinlets, running with (parallel), and across (perpendicular), the drill core. The drillhole was drilling to the NE, perpendicular to the Cadillac Break. In outcrop on surface at Parbec there are several instances where structures, including veinlets, are observed as running parallel to the Cadillac Break, these would appear perpendicular in the drill core. It is possible that the drill hole intercepted and ran along veinlets that are also perpendicular to the Cadillac Break (these would appear parallel to the drill core), that is not yet confirmed.

PAR20-104, drilled from the same set up, was the same as PAR-20-104A for the first 66m, in sediments in blocky ground, largely comprised of quartz/albite/carbonate veinlets running with and across the drill hole. At this time the difference in width and grade, between two holes which are fairly close together, is being attributed to the nugget effect known to occur at Parbec, as visually the core is identical. Small specks of visible gold have previously been observed in similar veinlets at Parbec, while not logged as visible in this instance, the presence of coarse gold would explain the difference between the two holes.

These holes also confirm that there is a highly prospective gold bearing package at Parbec located within the sediments, outside of the Cadillac Break and its mineralized lenses, which requires additional follow up work.

Sample results reported on in this press release were logged and split in the field, bagged, tagged and sealed, then delivered personally by project geologists to ALS Canada Ltd. in Val d'Or, Quebec. The samples were assayed using fire assay for gold with a gravimetric finish.

Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ# 2129) a "qualified person" pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

