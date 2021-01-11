HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks' Chief Product Officer resigns

HMS Networks' Chief Product Officer, Timo Van't Hoff has today decided to leave HMS Networks to pursue new challenges. Timo will stay in his role during his notice period until the summer.



"I would like to thank Timo for all the work he has done for HMS Networks, both in his role as General Manager for Business Unit Anybus and in his role as Chief Product Officer. I would also like to take the opportunity to wish Timo the best of luck in his new challenges" says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks AB.





For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983



This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 16:00 CET on January 11th, 2021.



