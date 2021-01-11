Engineering News-Record: ENR Buildtech Announces Keynote Speakers and Full Education Program for Virtual Event Taking Place March 9-11, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Leading Through a Crisis; What Companies Have Learned from COVID-19; and Planning, Reacting and the Path Forward for Construction will be the topics of the daily free keynote presentations at Engineering News-Record's ENR BuildTech Conference & Expo. The virtual experience will be held on Tuesday, March 9 and run through Thursday, March 11. In addition to the keynote presentations the conference program will offer a dozen panel discussions and education sessions with access to continuing education credits from leading organizations. The event will also offer four pre-event webinars leading up to the event on January 27th through March 3rd. For the full agenda visit www.enr.com/buildtech/agenda.

"We look forward to bringing together members of the design/build team from the buildings sector to learn about new techniques, technologies, materials, products and processes that will foster innovation and accelerate their building construction projects," said Scott Seltz, Publisher of Engineering News-Record (ENR), producer of this new event. "We have developed a stellar education program featuring leaders and subject matter experts from the industry who through this virtual platform, will provide insight and knowledge on how the industry can be stronger after COVID-19 and march forward. Attendees will learn, collaborate and network with building construction and design innovators through pre-event webinars, free keynote presentations, panel discussions and access to the virtual exhibit hall." For more information, and to register visit www.ENRbuildtech.com

The conference will kick off on Tuesday March 9th with keynote address by Katie Haydon Perry, Executive Vice President, Haydon Building Corp. who will discuss Building Through A Crisis with leadership skills, communications, re-tooling, and positioning for the future. Following the keynote there will be several panel discussions including The Silver Linings Construction Playbook; Technology and Safe Distancing; Digital Gold; Optimizing Efficiency with Advanced Work Packaging; and How 3D Construction Printing Forces the Digitization of the Industry.

On Wednesday, March 10th Fred Hencke, Senior Vice President, Segal will deliver the keynote on What Should Companies Have Learned from COVID-19? where he will address what has been learned about running businesses through the stress test of Covid-19 and the impact on people, process, technology, business operations and governance, and financial. Following the keynote there will be several panel discussions including Building and Supporting Resilient Project Team; Different Perspectives of Project Management in A/E/C Industries; Pulling Together as a Team; Applied Virtual Reality; and Automation at the Jobsite.

On Thursday, March 11th executives from Skanska will lead a keynote panel discussion on COVID-19: Planning, Reacting and the Path Forward for Construction and discuss their approach to preparedness and adaptability during the pandemic and how the acceleration and adoption of technology can drive the industry forward in this new normal. Following the keynote there will be several panel discussions on Planning and Managing with Data for Success; Be Determined to Succeed with Distributed Team; and Aligning IT and Operations for the Post-Covid-19 Future.

Leading up to the conference there will be four pre-event webinars. Starting on Wednesday, January 27th Jeff Rubenstone, Senior Editor, Technology and Equipment for Engineering News-Record will lead a panel on Building Through a Pandemic with executives from Arup and Peacock Construction. The other webinars include Mastering Prefab and Modular on February 10; Organizational IQ: Building Teams to Lead Tech Implementation and Change on February 23; and The Value of Data to the Future of the Industry on March 3. To register for the webinars, click here.

Registration is now open for the event for general, mechanical, electrical, and geotechnical contractors, designers, and architects, as well as commercial, industrial, and institutional project owners. For more information, and to take advantage of the early bird rate and save $50 off the registration fee, visit www.enr.com/buildtech/registration-rates

Gold Sponsors of ENR BuildTech are Autodesk Construction Cloud and Refinemy Site/BlueHound/Bosch; and the Silver Sponsor is Dodge Data & Analytics. Association Partners are Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), Construction Owners Association of America (COAA), Construction Users Roudtable (CURT), and Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS). New sponsorship opportunities have been created for the virtual conference platform. Interested companies should visit www.enr.com/buildtech/sponsorship-opportunities. For companies interested in showcasing new products and services for design firms, architects and engineers and construction companies by sponsoring the event, contact the ENR sales team www.enr.com/buildtech/contact-us.

