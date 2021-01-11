Imagia, today announced that it is participating in Biotech Showcase 2021, and providing an on-demand company presentation. This year registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access recorded company presentations beginning November 30th - SIX weeks prior to the actual event. 24x7 on-demand access allows attendees to view presentations at their convenience, avoiding conflicts with busy meeting schedules during the main event week.

Geralyn Ochab, Chief Executive Officer of Imagia, will be presenting Imagia at Biotech Showcase Digital.

Imagia is on a Mission to build the world's largest AI collaboration platform that enables the transformation of healthcare expertise into products that improve and personalize the patient journey.

Through its collaborative ecosystem, Imagia EVIDENS enables hospitals, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic companies around the world to access and utilize healthcare data while preserving data privacy.

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 13th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.



ABOUT Imagia

Imagia, an AI healthcare company, develops digital medical innovations that improve the health of cancer patients and those afflicted with other high-burden diseases. Through its collaborative ecosystem, Imagia EVIDENS enables hospitals, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic companies around the world to access and utilize healthcare data while preserving data privacy. The company's head office is located in Montreal, Canada. imagia.com



