Montag, 11.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 Ticker-Symbol: 29K 
Frankfurt
11.01.21
08:23 Uhr
36,500 Euro
-0,200
-0,54 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,86036,26016:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.01.2021 | 16:29
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DFDS A/S: DFDS: December volume report: Freight up 28% boosted by stockbuilding ahead of brexit

Investor news no. 1/2021

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network.

DFDS ferry volumes
December Full-year
Freight20192020Change 20192020Change
Lane metres, '0002,8103,59427.9% 41,28040,886-1.0%
Passenger20192020Change 20192020Change
Passengers, '00037078-79.0% 5,1161,498-70.7%


Ferry - freight: Total volumes in December were 29% above 2019 adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko route. The volume growth for routes calling the UK was 37%.

North Sea volumes were boosted by stockbuilding ahead of Brexit, especially on the routes between Netherlands and the UK but also between Sweden and the UK. Volumes on the English Channel were likewise boosted by the stockbuilding. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2019 adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko route. Mediterranean volumes were above 2019 driven by higher volumes on all main corridors.

Ferry - passenger: Total number of passengers in December 2020 was 79% below 2019. The decrease reflects a continued negative impact from travel restrictions related to Covid-19 on the two cruise ferry routes and the Channel. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were above 2019 driven by higher volumes on one route.

DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Use the link below to see a map of the entire network.
https://bit.ly/36o5nkO

The January volume report is expected to be published on 11 February 2021.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • UK_OMX_NO_01_11_01_2021_December_volumes (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d2642d4-0f3a-4a97-b6ca-f004e12a7b94)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
